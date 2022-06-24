LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — While many may be thinking of red, white and blue ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, some may have another color on their mind as well: green.

Get the cash ready if you plan to head to a local fireworks store — prices are up.

Vicki Dahlin has owned Half Price Fireworks in Lawrenceburg for more than 30 years. She said inflation and supply chain issues are causing higher prices.

“The shipping was really hard, then the price increases in China," Dahlin said. "A lot of the products had to be adjusted."

Dahlin said due to the pandemic, the previous two years of sales had skyrocketed. This year, sales are back to around what they’re accustomed to.

“Sometimes rockets go up, sometimes firecrackers go up. Sometimes the cakes go up. This year, the cakes went up in price. We had no control over that,” she said.

‘Cakes’ are specific fireworks that feature multiple tubes, with multiple fireworks, lit by one wick. Dahlin said those are one of their best-sellers.

Fireworks stores will be busiest in the four days leading up to July Fourth. At Half Price Fireworks, those days account for 80% of the store’s sales.

Inflation, supply chain issues and higher prices aren’t keeping everyone away, though. Dahlin said they continue to see many folks wanting to make large purchases for their holiday gatherings.

“Some spend over $1,000 easy," said Dahlin. "You wouldn’t believe how many people do that. They say it’s their Christmas. It’s a big holiday."

