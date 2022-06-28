4th of July fireworks: New OH law allows people to shoot off their own fireworks

CINCINNATI — In less than a week, people in Ohio will legally be able to shoot off their own fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Starting July first, Ohioans can set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays. On the Fourth of July weekend, people can light up the sky Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. They'll also be able to shoot off fireworks the weekend after the holiday as well.

Under the new law, people can set fireworks off on their own property, or someone else's property with the owner's permission.

Despite the change, the state still has strict rules on firework usage. The new rules only apply to 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks. This includes things like bottle rockets, firecrackers and Roman candles. It is still illegal in Ohio to purchase display-grade fireworks without a license.

The new law will still allow cities to make their own rules when it comes to fireworks. For example, in Cincinnati, only fireworks designated as "trick and novelty" will be allowed. This includes things like smokes, sparklers, snaps and snakes.

The Cincinnati Police Department sent out a tweet reminding people that the city's ordinance that bans fireworks will still be in effect this year.

On July 1st 2022, a new fireworks law goes into effect in the State of Ohio. However, the new law allows cities to still enact their own prohibitions regarding fireworks.

The City of Cincinnati has an ordinance that prohibits fireworks and this ordinance will remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/qxltb1OlbI — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 23, 2022

Municipalities and townships are also able to opt out or place their own restrictions on dates and times when people can set off fireworks so be sure to check your community's website before you decide to light up the skies above your neighborhood.

For more information about this new law and additional restrictions on firework sales and usage click HERE.

People in Kentucky and Indiana already allow people to shoot off their own fireworks.

