CINCINNATI — The 4th of July holiday weekend is here and while there's a slight rain chance, there are plenty of different fireworks displays and celebrations across the Tri-State. Here's a look at what you can expect this weekend.

Saturday, July 2

Madeira's Friendly Fourth Event

Madeira will host its Independence Day party on July 2, and there will be a watermelon-eating contest, games, a race, a parade and more for people to enjoy. There will be live music from Hey Mona as well as food trucks and HighGrain Brewing. The fireworks display will close out the night at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Madeira's Friendly Fourth Event

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: McDonald Commons Park, 7502 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243

Sunday, July 3

Green Township Independence Day Fireworks

Featuring food, soft drinks, beer, funnel cakes and more, Green Township's fireworks display will also feature a concert. Jim Trace & The Makers will take the stag at 6:30 p.m. and Saffire Express will play at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are set to go off at dusk. There will be free shuttle buses from surrounding parking lots and buildings.

WHAT: Green Township Independence Day Fireworks

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248

Coney Island Balloon Glow

Head to Coney Island on Sunday for a day full of fun, hot air balloons and fireworks. The park and the Sunlite Pool will open in the morning, and there will be inflatable obstacle courses in the pool in the afternoon. In the evening, Coney Island will hold its 22nd Balloon Glow before it sets off Rozzi's Famous Fireworks over Lake Como at 10:15 p.m.

WHAT: Coney Island Balloon Glow

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 starting at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

Fairfield's Red, White and KaBOOM

Fairfield's fireworks display will close down Harbin Park to vehicle traffic at dusk for the display, and due to construction in the park, its soccer lot will be open to foot traffic for viewing purposes. The fireworks show is designed to broaden the viewing area, and uses bigger shells and a larger shooting zone. A soundtrack for the show will be simulcast on 92.9 Jack FM.

WHAT: Red, White and KaBOOM

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, OH 45014

Independence Day Fireworks at Kings Island

You can ride some roller coasters and then enjoy some fireworks this weekend at Kings Island. The amusement park will be extending its hours until midnight after it's fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday. The 14-minute fireworks display titled, "Fun, Fireworks, and Fifty — a Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular," will feature fireworks, 200 synchronized drones, fire bursts, laser projections and an original music score. Barry Williams, best known as Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch, will narrate the show.

WHAT: Independence Day Fireworks at Kings Island

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Island, OH 45034

Sparks in the Park

Milford will have all things live music before its fireworks display with Sean Riley and 7 p.m. and Billy Rock Band at 8 p.m. before the Rozzi Famous Fireworks display at 10 p.m. Other than the live music, the Milford Community Fire Department will be serving up ice cold drinks, the American Legion will have adult beverages in DORA cups, Kona Ice will have two shaved ice locations, Street Fried food truck will have tasty treats and Johnny's Creamy Whip will have all of your ice cream needs.

WHAT: Sparks in the Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Riverside Ballfield, 100 Race Street, Milford, OH 45150

Rumpke/Colerain 4th of July Spectacular

Featuring food trucks, activities for kids, entertainment and more, Colerain will kick off its 4th of July celebration on Sunday. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Rumpke/Colerain 4th of July Spectacular

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Drew Campbell Memorial Commons, 4160 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Mount Healthy 3rd of July

Ring in Independence Day at Mt. Healthy City Park on Sunday with their 4th of July party. There will be an ice cream social and live music from Michelle Robinson. Fireworks will be set off at dusk.

WHAT: Mount Healthy 3rd of July

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 beginning at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Mt. Healthy City Park, 1541 Hill Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231

Monday, July 4

Harrison Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks

Featuring a parade, cornhole tournament, concert and celebration with food, drinks and activities, Harrison's Fourth of July will have something for everyone. The parade kicks off at 4 p.m., celebration party at 5 p.m., cornhole at 6 p.m, concert at 7 p.m. with The Renegades and then at dusk fireworks will be set off.

WHAT: Harrison Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks

WHEN: Monday, July 4 beginning at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Harrison Community Center, 300 George Street, Harrison, OH 45030

Red, White & BOOM!

Celebrate Independence day with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Riverbend Music Center. There will be a showcase of American favorites inspired by "the beauty of this land and its peoples," followed by a post-concert firework show. Tickets range from $15 to $55 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Red, White & Boom!

WHEN: Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

City of Edgewood's 4th of July Extravaganza

Featuring a 5K race, parade, concert and fireworks, the city of Edgewood, Kentucky, is ready to celebrate the 4th of July. The Derek Alan Band will play in Freedom Park at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will kick off at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: City of Edgewood's 4th of July Extravaganza

WHEN: Monday, July 4 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Freedom Park, 550 Freedom Park, Edgewood, KY 41017

Wyoming 4th of July Celebrations

You can celebrate the 4th of July all day in Wyoming. A parade featuring "American Heroes" will kick off at 10 a.m., and awards and live music will take place afterwards at the Village Green gazebo on Wyoming Avenue. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be free swimming at the Wyoming Family Aquatic Center, 2nd Wind will perform live from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then fireworks will take place at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: Wyoming 4th of July Celebrations

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Park, 878 Oak Ave., Wyoming, OH 45215

Loveland Independence Day Celebration

Bring all things 4th of July to Loveland, the Loveland Independence Day Celebration has a jam-packed day full of events. Lawn games, a kids zone, food trucks, a parade, a concert and fireworks will all be available for attendees to enjoy. Loveland's fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Loveland Independence Day Celebration

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Nisbet Park, 126 N Karl Brown Way, Loveland, Oh 45140

Red, White & Blue Ash 2022

Arguably the biggest 4th of July celebration in the Tri-State, Blue Ash's Red, White & Blue Ash is bringing none other than Gavin DeGrew to headline its concert and fireworks show. Gavin DeGraw will perform at 8:15 p.m., and the Blessid Union of Souls will open for him at 6 p.m. Other than the music and fireworks at 10 p.m., there will also be festival rides, food vendors, drinks, live character performances and more.

WHAT: Red, White & Blue Ash 2022

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

4th of July Celebration at Washington Park

Over-the-Rhine's Washington Park will be celebrating the 4th of July with live music, food, drinks, fireworks and more. Kids activities and games will be available throughout the park, and beer, wine, seltzers and more will be able from brands like Taft's Brewing Co., Rhinegeist Brewery, Yes Way Rose, White Claw and more. The event will be rain or shine, unless severe weather or heavy rain prohibits activities.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at Washington Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

56th Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Ault Park

Featuring food trucks, kids activities, live music and more, Ault Park will be hosting its 56th annual celebration of Independence Day. GenX will perform at 7:30 p.m. for those interested in attending the free celebration, and fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

WHAT: 56th Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Ault Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

Stricker's Grove Fourth of July

Enjoy food, rides, friends and family and Stricker's Grove this 4th of July. The amusement park will have free admission, but if you would like to ride on rides, tickets or armbands will be available for purchase. The park will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Stricker's Grove Fourth of July

WHEN: Monday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Stricker's Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013