New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A man sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.

Judge Wende C. Cross of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court ruled the evidence withheld was significant and should have been presented to the jury that found Elwood Jones guilty for the murder in 1996.

"The police investigation of the murder of Ms. Rhoda Nathan was mishandled by the Blue Ash Police Department in 1994," said Cross. "By the evidence there are many unanswered questions about the events that occurred at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash during the weekend that Ms. Nathan was killed. Unfortunately this mishandling resulted in a jury considering evidence based on an incomplete police investigation and flawed circumstantial evidence."

Cross said a confession made to the Blue Ash Police Department after the murder was never disclosed to Jones' defense attorneys or the jury; Cross said the prosecution was also unaware of the confession that could have shown Jones was not the only reasonable suspect, because the Blue Ash Police Department had no record of the confession in their files.

A pendant found in Jones' car, believed to have belonged to Nathan, was presented as a major piece of evidence. During Jones' initial trial, prosecutors told the jury the custom-made pendant "was as if Nathan left her print with the defendant." However, Cross said officials with the Blue Ash Police Department traveled to New York City to visit Nathan's home and learned the pendant was not unique or custom-crafted — the engagement ring Nathan's family had believed the pendant was made from was actually in the possession of another family member.

Family told Blue Ash police they believed Nathan's pendant was simply purchased at a jewelry store in the Bronx, but this information was never documented or disclosed for trial, where the pendant became a key piece of evidence in the state's case.

The prosecution also withheld evidence that undermined their case against Jones, Cross said, including a Hepatitus B test that "is so significant that the state's theory is scientifically implausible," said Cross.

In total, Cross said that roughly 4,000 pages of evidence was withheld from Jones' defense attorneys and, ultimately, the jury.

"Whether the state acted in bad faith or out of negligence when failing to disclose material evidence to the defense, which could have arguably changed the outcome of the trial, it is clear that the failure to disclose the existence of relevant, exculpatory and impeaching evidence prior to trial deprived Elwood Jones of a fair trial," said Cross.

After Cross announced Jones' motion to request a new trial had been granted, people seated in the gallery behind Jones broke into applause and Jones' and his attorney embraced.

A hearing will be held on January 12 at 10:30 a.m.