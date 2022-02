BLUE ASH, Ohio — Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun shop Thursday morning.

The OpticZoom and Liminsports gun shop, located at 5669 Creek Road, was the target of a search warrant, an agent with the ATF told WCPO.

ATF agents were seen bringing boxes of guns out of the building and into a minivan.

The agency said they would have no further information to share on Thursday.