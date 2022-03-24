Blue Ash holding public hearing Thursday on proposal for Summit Park DORA

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Hamilton County could soon add another DORA to their list.

Blue Ash City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday night on a proposal to approve a DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area, at Summit Park and the Neighborhoods of Summit Park.

In a city memo, staff stated, “The purpose of the Blue Ash DORA is to further the City’s Comprehensive Plan concept of 'Alive After Five', provide an additional amenity to visitors of Summit Park and the Neighborhoods at Summit Park, deliver an economic benefit to businesses, and offer an additional incentive for restaurants to locate within the area.”

Shawn McCoy, chef and owner at the Brown Dog Cafe, supports the idea.

“Through COVID you were allowed to take a drink out, that was wonderful. People did that. This is the same thing, only it’s made into a law,” he said.

He believes it will help bring a boost to the businesses at Summit Park following the pandemic.

“It’s a little added revenue stream. We’re here still, but there’s a lot of pain and loss. Everything we can do, we need to do. So yes give me another revenue stream,” said McCoy.

Other businesses in the park include Nanny Belle’s, Higher Gravity, Senate Blue Ash and Tahona Kitchen and Bar.