DORA permit considered for Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's next Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area could be Hyde Park.

It would be the second DORA permit used by the city from the four permits granted by the state. The Hyde Park proposal will go before the neighborhood council tonight for a reading.

The first DORA permitted issued in Cincinnati was in the Banks.

"We've been using Milford and Wyoming DORAs as models," Austin Heidt said, co-owner of of Dear Restaurant. Dear Restaurant is one of the local businesses heading up the DORA initiative at the park area. "They've been successful in creating very tame atmospheres for their DORAs."

Heidt told WCPO's Ally Kraemer the Hyde Park DORA would have a relatively small footprint of six streets with businesses on the square. Hours would also be limited. The first draft of the Hyde Park DORA plan has hours of 6-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. He said the Hyde Park DORA would be focused on having less of a party atmosphere than the Banks DORA.

"We're introducing this with open ears and open hearts to listen to the community and see what everybody would be comfortable with," Heidt said. "We are keeping our eyes on certain things that may be of concern such as waste. We're considering using recyclable cups. Getting the local police department involved, keeping this a very, very safe environment for everybody."

For the permit to move forward it would need approved by the Hyde Park Neighborhood Council, then approval from the City Manager and the Cincinnati Parks Board.

