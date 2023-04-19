Turpin High School teacher on leave amid investigation into alleged inappropriate messages with students

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Turpin High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into claims the teacher engaged in "inappropriate communications" with students, according to an email from Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook.

The email was sent to families with children attending Forest Hills schools.

Hook also said the district learned of the allegations Monday and has contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to determine whether they are accurate. The teacher was not at school Tuesday.

"I want to thank the students and other individuals who brought this to our attention, allowing us to act quickly in our response and investigation," reads the email.

Turpin parent Lindsey Ferreira said she obtained some of the Snapchats the male teacher allegedly sent a teenage girl. She provided WCPO with copies of the messages, which are sexually suggestive.

The Snapchats feature a man appearing to be shirtless who wrote "I got a month to flirt with ya" and "hope you don't mind but this old guy has some 'ideas' when we hang out." It appeared the messages had been re-shared by more than one user before Ferreira was made aware.

Ferreira said she is worried about how long this communication has been going on.

"It was disgusting, the Snapchat — I was abhorred," Ferreira said. "We entrust these educators with our children to teach them, to guide them and to keep them safe while they are in the parameters of the school, including extra-curricular activities."

WCPO is not naming the teacher at this time because he has not been arrested nor is he charged with a crime.