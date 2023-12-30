Watch Now
Sheriff: Man hospitalized after car hits truck, truck flips on side in Anderson Township

A man was taken to UC Medical on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, after a crash where a truck flipped on its side along Kellogg Avenue in Anderson Township.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 30, 2023
ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a truck roll over off the side of a road in Anderson Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy said around 2:30 p.m. a car was attempting to pass a truck along Kellogg Avenue near Asbury Road when the car spun out of control and hit the truck. The driver of the truck then drove off the side of the road and flipped onto its side.

The deputy said the driver of the truck had injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office didn't say if the driver of the car was injured or not.

Kellogg Avenue was briefly shut down after the crash.

