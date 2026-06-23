Possible black bear sighting sparks buzz in Anderson Township. Here's what to do if you see one.

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In recent days, there has been a lot of online chatter about an apparent black bear sighting in Anderson Township.

Multiple people have posted on Facebook claiming to have seen a black bear walking through the township.

While black bear sightings in Hamilton County are rare, it's not impossible.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there were three confirmed black bear sightings in the county between 1993 and 2025. Two of those confirmed sightings were just last year.

While this week's sightings have not been confirmed, ODNR has some tips to keep in mind if you happen to encounter a black bear:



Act calm, don't run. ODNR says black bears will typically flee if they are aware of your presence. If you see a black bear but it doesn't see you, slowly back away from the area. If it does see you, avoid eye contact and back away slowly. If a black bear approaches you, raise your hands above your head to appear bigger and scream to scare it away.

If you're worried about a black bear coming into your yard, ODNR recommends removing food sources like bird feeders, trash and grease on your grill that could attract bears.

ODNR also recommends reporting any black bear sightings. You can do that online or by contacting your local county wildlife officer.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Alex Null covers Cincinnati's east side.

