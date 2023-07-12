Police: Father stabbed in the neck by son while driving in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Hamilton County man was in court Wednesday morning after police said he stabbed his father, who was driving at the time, in the neck.

“The victim was covered in blood and had lacerations to both sides of the victim's neck,” Prosecutor David Wood said. “Ultimately, police learned from the defendant that the defendant had stabbed his father.”

Court documents say that 33-year-old Aaron Heldman and his father were driving eastbound on Salem Road just after 11 p.m. Monday when Heldman cut his father's throat with a pocketknife.

The father lost control of the car and went off the road where it smashed into trees and a utility pole, which knocked out power for neighbors nearby.

Prosecutors said the father's cell phone detected he had been in a crash and automatically called 911.

When police arrived on scene, they located Heldman and his father, who had severe lacerations to his neck. The father was taken to UC Medical Center for his injuries.

Heldman told police he was defending himself.

"However, the facts and circumstances apparent to police do not support that at all," Wood said during Heldman’s arraignment.

After reviewing evidence on scene and interviewing Heldman, police charged him with felonious assault.

The defense asked for a low bond in court on Wednesday, stating that Heldman is homeless and doesn’t have money or resources to afford bond.

Prosecutors said Heldman and his father have been estranged for a substantial period of time.

"He asked his father to meet him to theoretically patch things up,” Wood said.

As of Wednesday's arraignment, the father was still in the hospital.

Heldman remains in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $750,000 bond. He is set to be back in court on July 21.

