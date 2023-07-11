CPD: Man in critical condition after he was shot near Sam Adams brewery in West End

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on a street behind the Sam Adams brewery in the West End Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Findlay Street, off of Central Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have not given any information about the severity of his injuries.

Officers are working to check surveillance cameras in the area, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.