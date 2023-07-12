Cincinnati police: Body found in woods believed to be missing Cheviot man

CINCINNATI — A body found in South Fairmount Tuesday evening is believed to be a missing Cheviot man, Cincinnati police said.

Police confirmed a body was found in the woods off the 2000 block of Quebec Road in South Fairmount. Officials said they believe the body is that of 68-year-old Glenn Gulley, who was reported missing to Cheviot police.

Cheviot police said Gulley had not been seen since July 7, having left his home without his heart medication. Gulley's car was located up the street from where the body was found.

Police said they are waiting for the Hamilton County Coroner's Office to confirm the identity.

