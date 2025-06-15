CPD: One person shot, killed, in overnight shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — One person was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Walnut Hills, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night, CPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Torell Hemphill, 35.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.