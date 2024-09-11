Neighbors in Anderson Township on high alert after car stolen in the middle of the night

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in Anderson Township are on high alert after several home security cameras captured a group of individuals searching through vehicles.

Multiple neighbors sent WCPO 9 footage from outside their homes on Tuesday. The video shows a group going from car to car in the neighborhood between 2-2:30 a.m.

"I was surprised, I've heard there's been other instances around Anderson," said resident Sherry Andrews.

We spoke with neighbors along Anderson Oaks Drive, who said they heard someone's car was stolen along their street Tuesday morning. An incident report from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms a car theft occurred in the neighborhood around 3:15 a.m.

The sheriff's office didn't not identify any suspects in the incident report.

Lt. Dave Downing said that his department has seen an increase in these types of reports.

“We’ve kind of had a little spike here, in recent weeks,” he said.

Downing said residents can do a number of things to deter potential thieves from trying to make their way into their cars or homes, including lights, security cameras and event pets.

He also urges anyone to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

"If there's suspicious activity going on in the neighborhood or you suspect a crime is taking place, you should call 911. We also have the district and our non-emergency dispatch number," Dave Downing said.

Anyone with tips or concerns can also reach out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office online.