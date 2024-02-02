Watch Now
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for abducted 14-year-old out of Anderson Township

Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 18:07:10-05

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Anderson Township girl who is believed to be abducted by her non-custodial father.

Detectives are working to find 14-year-old Isabella Maldanado and 31-year-old Brian Charles Maldanado. Officials say Brian Charles Maldano is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information on where the two could be located, but did provide a photo of Isabella Maldanado.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-825-1500.

