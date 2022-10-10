Forest Hills school board responds to district consolidation proposal to sell Anderson High School

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Forest Hills School District Board of Education responded this weekend to what they called "discussions" surrounding the proposal to consolidate the district.

The district is considering selling Anderson High School. The proposed plan by Cincinnati design firm Elevar would essentially merge Anderson and Turpin into one school on the site of the current Turpin High School and Mercer Elementary School. The proposal calls for elementary school students to be moved to other schools throughout the district.

In a message sent to families in the district, BOE president Linda Hausfeld said "the administration team (is) diligently working to research and analyze every aspect of this option before it can be presented to the community and to the board of education."

She also reiterated that no decisions have been made, nor will be made, prior to hearing staff and community feedback.

Hausfeld claims that "the primary focus during this process will be to provide students with the best education opportunities possible for both now and into the future.

Read Linda Hausfeld's full letter to Forest Hills families and community members:

Photo by: WCPO staff

Several community members said the Board of Education is not being transparent.

“The board and the directors have made no effort whatsoever to be more transparent with our community to this date," said Kristen Kalonick, a board member for Advocate FSHD. "So, what we’re really asking for them to come forward, be open and transparent with the plan. If this is really, truly an innovative solution that will solve our funding issues, then why not share it with the public? Why not be open?"

The school district did send a letter to parents on Sept. 23.

"The district is currently analyzing and reviewing a concept to reimagine the configuration of our school district," said Superintendent Larry Hook.

The current school board cited financial problems caused by the previous school board as the reason behind the proposal to consolidate the schools. Advocate FHSD said they are concerned that discussions with developers have moved beyond "simply listening."

"The public deserves to know. The community deserves to have the opportunity to ask the questions that they want to see asked and answered ultimately, unfortunately, that’s not the way this has been handled, and I think it’s really fomented distrust in the community," Kalonick said.

According to Hausfeld, the superintendent and the district treasurer will have a detailed presentation on the financial state of the district at the next BOE meeting on October 19, however, there isn't a whole lot of discussion planned regarding the consolidation proposal.

"I do not expect the administration to present specific information regarding the option to unify high schools at the October meeting, as they are still researching and analyzing the details," Hausfeld said. "I fully expect more information to be shared with our school families and community once evaluations are completed."

Both Turpin and Anderson have a combined student population of more than 2,300 students.

