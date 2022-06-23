ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anti-racism and critical race theory will not be taught at Forest Hills Local School District after a 3-2 vote at Wednesday's school board meeting.

The "Culture of Kindness" Resolution bans assignments where students would have to consider their race, socio-economic class, religion, gender identity or sexuality. It also states schools cannot force individuals to admit privilege or oppression.

During public comments, parents and students spoke against the resolution, pleading with board members not to pass it. At times, those in attendance shouted and spoke over members as they were speaking — some yelled at those who voted yes, calling them racist.

Two of the most vocal board members, Leslie Rasmussen and Sara Jonas, also got into an argument. Jonas created the resolution, and Rasmussen said the language is vague and could lead to confusion on what is considered appropriate or not appropriate to talk about in schools.

"(I) don't want us to be taking on activist positions," Jonas said. "Anti-racism is being defined as activism, we need to be treating everybody as an individual and not lifting some up based on their perception of power and pushing other people down based on their power."

"Shame on you if you say we're kind and vote for something like this," Rasmussen said. "That is a slap in the face."

The resolution comes less than a month after the board canceled Turpin High School's diversity day. Students protested the decision, walking out of class and hosting their own event.

Bringing back diversity day was also discussed in Wednesday's meeting, but a motion to have it in 2023 failed.

