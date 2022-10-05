Forest Hills School district may sell Anderson High School: Advocates speak out against proposal

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Forest Hills School district is considering selling Anderson High School in an effort to consolidate the district.

Concerned parents raised the alarm at a board meeting last month after learning that design firm Elevar was meeting with district leaders and Anderson Township officials about a proposal to sell the high school. The plan would essentially merge Anderson and Turpin into one school on the site of the current Turpin High School and Mercer Elementary School. The proposal calls for the elementary school students to be moved to other schools throughout the district.

"The district is currently analyzing and reviewing a concept to reimagine the configuration of our school district," said superintendent Larry Hook.

The current school board cited financial problems caused by the previous school board as the reason behind the proposal to consolidate the schools.

On Wednesday a group called the "Forest Hill Advocates" plan to speak out on the proposed move. According to the advocates, parents are concerned that discussions with developers have moved beyond "simply listening."

"The Forest Hills community waits for answers–as public records requests to the FHSD go unanswered," a spokesperson for the advocates said in a press release.

This comes after both the district and the township released statements that insist meetings with the developer have not gone any further than just an initial proposal.

Superintendent Hook sent a lengthy letter to Forest Hills families addressing the situation.

Here is a portion of that letter:

"The district is currently analyzing and reviewing a concept to reimagine the configuration of our school district. No final decision has been made. We have just begun the process to determine what educational opportunities and impacts could result from the potential adoption of this concept, both positive and negative. In addition, potential financial benefits are being researched and reviewed. To be clear, I have made no recommendation to the Board regarding any proposal like this and I have no reason to believe the Board has come to any decision. I assure you, I will not make any recommendation to the Board and community without being resolutely confident it is in the best interest of our students. Our students are, and will continue to be, my priority and my focus as Superintendent of Forest Hills School District."

Both Turpin and Anderson have a combined student population of more than 2,300 students.

RELATED

Forest Hills parents, students protest ban on anti-racism, critical race theory teachings

'They have made this political': Students, parents protest Forest Hills BOE's vote against Diversity Day

Lawsuit argues Forest Hills school board vote to require masks violated Open Meetings Act