Anderson Township residents speak out against hate after fliers with white supremacist ideologies distributed

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People in Anderson Township gathered Wednesday night to speak out against hate after someone distributed fliers last month with Nazi and white supremacist ideologies in Tri-State neighborhoods.

Organizers said they want to send a message that everyone is welcome in Anderson Township.

“We can choose to be part of the problem, or we can choose to be part of the solution,” said Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh.

Parikh said he moved his family to Anderson Township in 2021.

“We were looking for a community that’s open and inclusive and welcoming that had good schools that our kids could attend,” he said.

For his first two years living in Anderson, Parikh said his impression of the community has been exactly what he expected.

“That it’s a welcoming diverse community — we have friends from every walk of life throughout,” he said. “But there have been some incidents that have occurred at different scales and different people that have really made us question.”

One of those incidents he’s referring to is the antisemitic fliers that someone placed on driveways in Anderson Township last month.

“Photos I’ve seen show that they're by a neo-Nazi group with Aryan in their name,” said Martha Viehmann, co-director of the nonprofit Greater Anderson Promotes Peace. “And they are white supremacist and anti-LGBTQ.”

Community members are now gathering to do something about it. Greater Anderson Promotes Peace organized the event “Responding to Hate with Love and Courage.”

“We’ve got an organization already committed to speaking out when we find hate in our area,” said Louise Lawarre, director of Greater Anderson Promotes Peace.

Speakers include people from the Jewish Community Relations Council and the YWCA.

“They will be speaking briefly and then there'll be a time for community members who come to talk about how we as individuals and as a community want to come together and respond,” Viehmann said.

Parikh said he believes it’s important to go to the meeting to show his support.

“I think it’s important to show we’re one community,” he said. “That as a community we are welcoming and diverse and inclusive. Doesn’t matter who you are, we want to be part of the solution.”

The goal is for all neighbors to feel welcome, and to make it clear that the hate won’t be tolerated.

“There’s no one thing you can do to fix the hate in someone’s heart,” said Parikh. “But if people can say hate doesn’t have a place here, our community stands together, I think that show of solidarity is very important.”