Anderson Township residents invited to help paint 46-foot community mural this weekend

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ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This weekend, part of the metro station off Five Mile Road in Anderson Township is turning into a giant community canvas.

It's part of a partnership between Metro and the Anderson Art Collaborative. The nonprofit's co-founder, Nancy Fuller, said residents are invited to help paint the 46-foot mural.

“We wanted a means of connection," Fuller said.

Fuller and Cindy Gajus started the nonprofit in 2020 to help spotlight local artists. We met some members of the group back in March during our Let's Talk Anderson Township event.

“We have met approximately 60 local artists just on the east side of Cincinnati," Fuller said.

WATCH: Hear how you can get involved in painting the mural this weekend

Community mural painting planned at Anderson Township metro station

Those artists include Sarah Ashley Cox, who's helping design the mural.

The frame of the mural is already painted, and the final product will feature tributes to Anderson Township landmarks and the city skyline.

Cox said the nonprofit helps bring together local artists to share their creativity.

“Anderson has great people, great sports, great government, but art’s missing here and that’s been the main drive of our group," Cox said.

You may have already seen some of the work done by the nonprofit, like the designs on the garage doors at Wandering Monsters Brewing Company.

This won't be the first piece of art done in collaboration with residents. Recently, the nonprofit put together a mosaic off Beechmont Avenue made up of 160 tiles designed by residents.

Gajus said that's the magic of community art.

“I think it’s not intimidating when you’re surrounded by people that love art, and they can show you the way to make it easier and make you feel like ‘hmm, this is not so difficult, I can be part of this, and I can do this,'" Gajus said.

You don't have to be an artist to work on the mural. You can join the free event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The metro station is located on the back side of the Vantage Apartments.

“We see it as a gathering space to get to know the community and restore ourselves in the process," said Fuller.