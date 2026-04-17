Anderson Township business owner says Hamilton County road construction threatened shop's future

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — An Anderson Township bookstore owner says his revenue has plummeted since January due to a Hamilton County road reconstruction project right outside his doors.

J.M. Clark, author and owner of Tome Books and Novelteas, said the Hamilton County Sutton Road reconstruction project has driven customers away for at least the last four months.

The bookstore is located at 6089 Salem Rd. The project aims to upgrade Sutton Road between Kellogg Avenue and the Cincinnati city line, according to Hamilton County.

"Our revenue has gone down about 60% since, I would say, January," Clark said. "Right after Christmas, it was just downhill from there. Because a lot of people in the area are avoiding this area and they're going all the way around."

Clark, whose real name is Jeremy Spencer, is a Cincinnati native. He's known for writing science fiction and fantasy, including The Palace Program trilogy and Three Rings. He also established Scarlet Rose Books & Vintage Boutique.

Hamilton County said the project aims to improve roadway safety on Salem Road. According to the county engineer’s website, the work includes new curbs, sidewalks, drainage and underground utilities.

Clark said he never received advance notice of the project's length.

"Nobody told us this was going on or how long it would be going on," Clark said. "We were trying to be patient and understand that this has to happen. But after a while, we're going to be out of business if we can't provide a parking space for our customers."

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The website says the full project is scheduled to run through mid-summer, with an estimated completion in July.

However, Todd Gadbury from the Hamilton County Engineer's Office said the intersection near the bookstore should be reopened Thursday, though paving, curb and storm drain work still has to be completed.

WCPO saw crews still out working on Thursday afternoon.

Clark said the project is "important work," but asked officials to keep business hardships in mind when planning projects.

"They should really pay attention to the small businesses in the area that have to deal with this. At the very least, reach out and let us know what's going on," Clark said. "Nobody reached out until I made a fuss on social media."

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