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Sheriff: 2 arrested in Liberty Township shooting that hospitalized man

liberty township shooting
WCPO
liberty township shooting
Posted

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been arrested for a shooting in Liberty Township early Monday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a release that deputies responded at around 5:30 a.m. to a reported fight with shots fired on Lakota Pointe Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officials said the man was taken to West Chester Medical Center with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, the sheriff's office said deputies learned two suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles. Both were later located and taken into custody in Miami Township in Montgomery County.

Yeferson Perez, 25, is charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence, while Marbella Robiero, 24, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The sheriff's office said both suspects are also being held on ICE detainers after officials learned they were in the country illegally.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

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