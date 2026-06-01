'It's very rewarding' | Hamilton County Veterans' Treatment Court offers second chances every week

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Judge Brad Greenberg presides over Hamilton County's Veterans' Treatment Court, a voluntary program that gives veterans a structured path toward rehabilitation and a second chance.

"These are people that have an issue or a problem that they need to deal with to make their lives better and to prevent them from having to come back to the court system again," Greenberg said.

The court meets every Thursday. On the day I attended, about a dozen veterans were on the docket.

"We talk about how they're doing, what they're doing right, what they need to do better," Greenberg said.

WATCH: Here's how Veterans' Treatment Court aims to give attendees a path toward rehabilitation

Hamilton County Veterans' Treatment Court offers second chances every week

The program is built in phases. Some participants are early in the process, learning what is required of them. Others are appearing for the first time.

"If it's something that you're interested in, come and observe a whole other docket. I want you to make an informed decision," Greenberg said.

Veterans' Treatment Court begins with an assessment at the VA, where medical professionals then design a treatment program tailored to each participant.

The program has proven successful. Greenberg said regular probationers re-offend at a rate of 30-35%, compared to only 15% for veterans in the treatment court program.

"This does not seem punitive in the way that I think most people believe that a court proceeding is," I noted during the visit. Greenberg responded directly to that observation.

"It's very rewarding to be able to help veterans who have, uh, you know, given so much to our country," Greenberg said.

The program concludes with graduation, sobriety milestones and a formal second chance.

A team member addressed one graduate during the session.

"You got a new job. You're sober, feeling pretty good, aren't you? You're a good example for your fellow vets, so keep up the good work," the team member said.

Greenberg said he wants the program to reach more people.

"It's a time commitment, and so we want more people to know about it, and we want to help as many veterans as we can," Greenberg said.

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