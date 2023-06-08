Watch Now
Police search for missing elderly man from Amberley Village

Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 07:09:07-04

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Amberley Village Police Department has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 82-year-old man.

Royce Starks drove away from his home on Lamarque Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, investigators said.

According to a press release, he is likely driving a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with the Ohio plate HDJ4694.

Missing man's car.jpg
This is not the exact vehicle involved. This is just an example of the make and model of the actual vehicle involved.

Starks was last seen wearing a royal blue polo, blue jeans and a black baseball hat with red lettering.

If you see Starks or have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

