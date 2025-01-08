2 lanes blocked on NB I-275 near Milford Parkway after semi catches fire

CINCINNATI — Drivers headed north on I-275 will have to allow more time on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck caught fire.

Two northbound lanes are blocked on I-275 near Milford Parkway after a semi-truck caught fire on the highway. Traffic is moving slow in the area.

Police and fire are at the scene.

Crews are working to put out the flames before removing the semi from the highway.

WCPO A semi-truck appears to have caught fire on I-275 near Ohio State Route 131.

All traffic will need to take a detour around the area as crews work to clean up the scene. Get the latest traffic updates here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.