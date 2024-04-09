40 businesses and non-profits sign pledge for pay equity in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls and other organizations met Tuesday to celebrate businesses and non-profits in the area committing to pay equity in Hamilton County.

At the annual Pay Equity Commitment Signing Day Tuesday, 40 businesses and non-profits signed the pay equity pledge together. When organizations sign the pledge, local employers are committing to be an example of pay equity in Hamilton County, the commission said in a press release.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus compared it to college football signing day.

"It's non-profits, it's for-profits, it's very big and it's very small companies and they are thrilled to be doing it because they are in the space of pay equity but they are also using it as a recruiting tool to bring people into their organizations," Driehaus said. "And so we are just really excited about the day."

Driehaus said the Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls brought forth the pledge because women are not paid fairly compared to men for the same job.

In 2022, the commission developed the voluntary Pay Equity Commitment which is a part of the commitment in Hamilton County to work toward pay equity for women across the region.

"The Pay Equity Commitment provides strategies to implementing specific solutions to help close the gender- and race-based pay gaps in Hamilton County," the press release said. "Biases and lack of access to promotions, bonuses, and flexibility contribute to consistently lower earnings for women and disproportionately women of color. Hamilton County’s Pay Equity Commitment goes beyond requesting commitment to equal pay for equal work, and asks employers to remedy other disparities contributing to the gender wage gap."

Driehaus said for the past three years organizations and non-profits have been invited to sign the pledge. She said 40 companies have signed the pledge yearly over the past three years.

At the event, some attendees shared why they are passionate about the cause and how it is making a difference.

"We are trying to level the playing field because what happens is if you don't pay women the same as men in the workplace, it destabilizes the family, they don't have the opportunities to thrive and it then, in turn, destabilizes the community," Driehaus said. "And so we are just trying to bring awareness to pay equity and make sure the folks in this community that are on board are recognized and celebrated."

Several high school students are also a part of the initiative and effort. In addition to helping with the event Tuesday, the students call to encourage organizations to participate.

"For them, it's interesting because they [the high school students] don't always understand the discrepancy and so when they find out about the discrepancy they are like 'woah, woah, woah, woah, wait a minute,' and they are very quick to say that's not fair, we need to do something," Driehaus said. "And so that's why we are here."

Here's a look at the companies that have signed:

WCPO 9 Companies who have pledged pat equity in Hamilton County

