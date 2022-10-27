Clermont County coroner on scene at crash involving school bus in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Clermont County coroner is at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Franklin Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers responded to a crash on SR 222 Thursday afternoon. A WCPO crew at the scene said there is a pick-up truck with front-end damage and a school bus at the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people may be injured and if there were any students on the school bus. The coroner arrived at the scene at around 5 p.m.

