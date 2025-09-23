Hamilton County snow plow drivers prepare for winter with annual Snow Roadeo

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is getting a head start on its winter weather preparedness.

Snow plow drivers will test their skills in the annual Snow Roadeo at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds this week.

"When there is a lot of snow on the ground you can feel the resistance," said Richard Adams, a foreman for Hamilton County.

Adams and other drivers will maneuver around obstacles like mailboxes and orange cones at the fairgrounds.

"It is very tight, you have six inches on either side so a foot apart," Adams said.

This week more than 200 CDL drivers will take this training course where they are learning everything from tight maneuvers to turns.

"Whether it's a bend or for me, Springdale hill, it's a humongous hill, we need to hit those first and mailboxes and trashcans that sit out, it's really about getting as close as possible," Adams said.

Adams said there is a lot of planning that goes into this and it's all about keeping your distance without hitting the cones.

Matt Marshall, maintenance operations program manager with the Hamilton County Engineer's Office, said its snow plow fleet is on track for winter.

He said the county has 60 plow drivers.

"We will have some new drivers out here and that's another reason why this event takes place, so anyone who hasn't experienced the winter or actually navigating a snow plow, they will actually do that here," Marshall said.

All municipalities and townships are invited to take part in this three-day training event.

Adams hopes everyone on the roads packs their patience this winter.

"Watch out for your snow plow drivers and keep your distance," Adams said.