Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Hamilton City Council advances plans for city's first legal cannabis dispensary

Marijuana Legalization
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted
Add WCPO as a Google Preferred Source

HAMILTON, Ohio — The city of Hamilton is one step closer to welcoming its first legal cannabis dispensary.

City council on Wednesday approved the second reading of proposals from three different cannabis companies seeking to open dispensaries in Hamilton. All three measures passed unanimously.

The move comes just months after Hamilton ended its yearslong ban on cannabis dispensaries in July.

While the proposals received council support, Mayor Pat Moeller voiced concerns about public health and youth access. He said he hopes any future dispensary will post educational signage warning about the risks of cannabis use among youth and pregnant women.

City leaders noted regulations already prohibit cannabis dispensaries from locating near schools and libraries. The proposals must still complete the approval process before any dispensary can open its doors.

More local news:
New Richmond football coach Brian Pitzer steps down after five seasons Mother speaks out after autistic son allegedly bullied by football players Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Reily Township

Keep more of your hard-earned cash! CLICK for ways to save & Don't Waste Your Money