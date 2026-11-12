Hamilton City Council advances plans for city's first legal cannabis dispensary

HAMILTON, Ohio — The city of Hamilton is one step closer to welcoming its first legal cannabis dispensary.

City council on Wednesday approved the second reading of proposals from three different cannabis companies seeking to open dispensaries in Hamilton. All three measures passed unanimously.

The move comes just months after Hamilton ended its yearslong ban on cannabis dispensaries in July.

While the proposals received council support, Mayor Pat Moeller voiced concerns about public health and youth access. He said he hopes any future dispensary will post educational signage warning about the risks of cannabis use among youth and pregnant women.

City leaders noted regulations already prohibit cannabis dispensaries from locating near schools and libraries. The proposals must still complete the approval process before any dispensary can open its doors.