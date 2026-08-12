GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — During Tuesday’s storm, many on the West Side of Hamilton County saw extensive damage to their property from the high winds and rains.

Boomer Road and Race Road in Green Township saw severe damage, closing down a portion of both roads due to downed power lines, trees, and utility poles.

Resident Stephen Thompson showed us around his property, which is covered in downed, broken, and uprooted trees.

“It’s just really unbelievable,” said Thompson.

WATCH: The extensive tree damage one Green Township resident is facing after Tuesday night's storms

Green Township resident faces tens of thousands in storm damage costs after Tuesday night storms

Thompson’s backyard sits on a hill, receiving the brunt of Tuesday’s storm damage compared to some of his neighbors.

“When the sirens went off, it was obvious we weren’t just talking casual storm here,” said Thompson.

Tuesday’s storm sent Thompson down to his basement, as strong winds and rain came through his neighborhood.

“The wind was just unbelievable. It was really strong, and it got stronger, and you could hear it,” said Thompson.

He told us the storm lasted only 20 to 30 minutes, but the damage was some of the worst he’s seen. WCPO 9 West Side reporter Marlena Lang asked Thompson about his reaction when he first stepped outside after the storm had passed.

“OMG,” said Thompson, “I grew up in Cincinnati, and we’ve had tornadoes come through, etcetera. I don’t think even the tornadoes did as much damage as this did, at least in the specific area.”

Across Thompson’s front and back yard, two trees are completely uprooted, and dozens are broken at either the branches or trunks.

“I was told by a tree guy that my pine that, over here, said for that to come out of the ground it had to be at least 70 miles per hour,” said Thompson.

Thankfully, Thompson’s home was not hit by any of the fallen trees, but he is still looking at tens of thousands of dollars in cleanup damage. He said that because there is no property damage, his insurance will not help cover the bill.