Green Township police searching for critically missing 90-year-old man

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a critically missing 90-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning, the Green Township Police Department said.

Karl W. Haverland, 90, left his home on Bridgetown Road shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, police said. He drove away in his black 1992 Ford F150 Flare-Side truck, which has an Ohio license plate reading GWM8680. Haverland was supposed to head to Butler County, police said.

Green Township Police Department

Haverland, who's been diagnosed with having early-onset dementia, did not arrive in Butler County, and his vehicle was last caught on cameras on Holly Lane at Donaldson Highway in Erlanger, Ky., around 11:45 a.m.

Green Township Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information about Haverland's whereabouts or those who see him to contact local police immediately. You can also contact Detective Chris Stone with Green Township police at 513-598-3078.