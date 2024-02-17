Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrant County

Actions

KSP: 2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Grant County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 13:00:03-05

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early Saturday morning crash along I-75 in Grant County, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP said the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 153.5-mile marker in Williamstown.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but KSP found two individuals dead and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

KSP hasn't identified the deceased, and the current condition of those injured is unknown, as well.

The southbound lanes of I-75 remain partially closed since investigators are still on scene.

KSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Clermont County GOP committee member uses picture of lynching on social media Microphone goes silent for high school basketball announcer after 40 years Ohio Dems, GOP fire off different ways to handle domestic abusers with guns

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.