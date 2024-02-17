KSP: 2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Grant County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early Saturday morning crash along I-75 in Grant County, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP said the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 153.5-mile marker in Williamstown.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but KSP found two individuals dead and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

KSP hasn't identified the deceased, and the current condition of those injured is unknown, as well.

The southbound lanes of I-75 remain partially closed since investigators are still on scene.

KSP said the crash remains under investigation.