Graeter's unveils brand refresh, including new logo

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's oldest ice cream shop is updating its look.

Graeter's announced a brand refresh that includes a new logo on Monday.

"Our rebrand honors everything in our past while confidently looking ahead to the next generation of ice cream lovers," said Richard Graeter, president and CEO of the company, in a press release. "We're setting the stage for the next chapter of taste."

The new brand designs were created in collaboration with design firm Dewhaus, the company that also had a hand in the design for the recently-unveiled 'Muskie Lager.'

Graeter's calls its brand refresh "refined," and said the new color palette is a return to their signature maroon, over the brown tones recently used. The crown icon included is intended to honor Cincinnati as the Queen City, "and Graeter's 'royalty' in the world of ice cream,'" the company said.

Graeter's

The logo itself still keeps the script-style from its previous iteration, but it's in a less elaborate font style.

"Typography and patterning that recalls the art deco era that permeates Cincinnati architecture and signage," the company's website says.

The changed look does not impact the way Graeter's creates what's inside the logo-clad tubs, the company said.

Graeter's

"For longtime fans, the soul of Graeter's hasn't changed; it's simply shining brighter than ever," Graeter said in the press release. "Fans will still recognize the Graeter's they love, and they'll feel a renewed sense of pride, anticipation and delight with every scoop."

The new branding will roll out over the next year, the company said, so patrons won't necessarily see it on shelves or in their local scoop shops right away.

However, the company's featured first look at the brand refresh is paired with its holiday flavor collection, which began rolling out in November.

The holiday flavors include returning fan favorites Peppermint Stick and Black Raspberry Chip, while adding new flavors of Cozy Hot Cocoa, Creme Brulee and Spirited Eggnog.