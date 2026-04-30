CINCINNATI — A special event at Glenwood Gardens hopes to merge real flora and fauna with an imaginary kind: Pokemon.

This Sunday, May 3, Pokemon fans of all ages can search for Pokemon together in the park from 11 a.m. until noon.

"It is a combination of multiple things," said James Harris, with Great Parks. "It is a citizen science program in addition to having a fun, Pokemon-themed program learning about different aspects of Pokemon by hiking the trails at Glenwood Gardens, finding native wildlife, figuring out which Pokemon or Pokemon counterparts they most likely inspired, as well as using the Pokemon Go app."

Watch as Harris explains how you can participate:

Glenwood Gardens event this weekend merges real-life nature with Pokemon hunting

Visitors can use the Pokemon Go app to search for Pokemon to capture. While discovering the trails and gardens, you'll also be able to search for the landmark, Poke-balls, eggs, and items to recharge your Pokemon.

While on the hunt, Harris recommends checking out the large variety of plants and animals along the trail, as they search for Pokemon.

When someone sees a unique plant, the Seek app can likely identify it. Just take a picture with the app, and the app will do the rest.

"It can work for a wide variety of megafauna and megaflora, which is a fancy way of saying a bunch of plants and animals," Harris said.

While Great Parks has held Pokemon searches at other parks, this is the first one at Glenwood Gardens.