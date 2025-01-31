GE Aerospace employee was onboard flight involved in fatal mid-air collision, CEO says

CINCINNATI — The CEO of GE Aerospace, headquartered in Cincinnati, says an employee was on the American Airlines flight involved in a fatal mid-air collision with a Black Hawk military helicopter Wednesday night.

"This is a tragedy not only for our industry, but also for the GE Aerospace team as one of our cherished colleagues was onboard the flight," CEO Larry Culp said in a statement Thursday evening. "Our hearts are with all the families impacted by this horrific accident."

In a statement to WCPO 9 News, GE Aerospace said the employee with Vikesh Patel. The company did not state where he was based.

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy last night in Washington, D.C. Our hearts are with all the families impacted. pic.twitter.com/XUdAka98S2 — GE Aerospace (@GE_Aerospace) January 30, 2025

GE Aerospace designs, develops and manufactures jet engines and components for military, commercial and general aircraft. With its headquarters in Evendale and facilities in West Chester, Hamilton and more, it employs thousands of people in the Cincinnati area.

We know of one Cincinnati native who was also onboard the plane. Elizabeth Keys, a Madeira High School grad who worked in D.C. as an attorney, was on American Eagle Flight 5342 with service from Wichita, Kansas to D.C. alongside another attorney at her firm. Her family told us Keys "loved deeply and was deeply loved."

"Liz was a warm, generous woman," her family said in a statement. "She was so fun — and funny! Liz had a sharp wit and appreciated it in others. Gatherings were always better when Liz was there; she was filled with light and joy. Liz was a dear friend to so many, offering her best self to them all. Her hugs were wonderful!"

