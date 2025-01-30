Cincinnati native one of the 67 killed in plane, military helicopter collision near Reagan National Airport

WASHINGTON — A Madeira High School grad who worked as an attorney in D.C. is one of the 67 people killed in a mid-air collision between a plane and military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, her family tells WCPO 9 News.

Cincinnati native Elizabeth Anne Keys, 33, was valedictorian of her high school class before attending Tufts University and Georgetown University Law Center. Her family said Keys worked at Wilkinson Stekloff, a law firm with offices in D.C., at the time of her death.

Her biography for Wilkinson Stekloff says Keys interned for Judge Michael R. Barrett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and was a law clerk for Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Wilkinson Stekloff confirmed to WCPO that Keys was on American Eagle Flight 5342 with service from Wichita, Kansas to D.C. alongside another attorney at the firm. Her partner, David Seidman, told us she was on a work trip at the time of the crash.

"Beyond being an excellent lawyer, Liz brought fearlessness, humor, and sharp wit to work every day no matter the setting or circumstances," Wilkinson Stekloff said in a statement.

Seidman said he met Keys in law school, immediately enamored by her.

"She was so witty and sharp and I wanted to be part of her study group — everybody did," he said.

The two were together for six years, with Seidman calling her "a partner in the true sense of the word."

"Liz used to say all boats rise and we just were joking that Liz made everybody rise — that it was her personality that really pushed people to be the best version of themselves," Seidman said.

Keys is survived by Seidman, her parents, Martin and Mary, and her beloved dog, Tucker.

"She loved deeply and was deeply loved," her family said in a statement to WCPO. "Liz was a warm, generous woman. She was so fun — and funny! Liz had a sharp wit and appreciated it in others. Gatherings were always better when Liz was there; she was filled with light and joy. Liz was a dear friend to so many, offering her best self to them all. Her hugs were wonderful!"

