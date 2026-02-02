GCWW puts crews on emergency 12-hour shifts as main breaks leave people without water

CINCINNATI — Several water main breaks are causing issues throughout the Cincinnati area, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

Water main breaks and pipe issues are not uncommon during a stretch of extreme cold, like the one the Tri-State has been in for over a week. On Monday, GCWW said crews are dealing with a heavy workload as they work to tackle the water main breaks causing the biggest impacts throughout the city.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works is experiencing a heavy workload due to the extreme temperatures. At this time, we are responding to 66 leaks and breaks. We have 11 water main breaks—4 of which are currently without water, and 8 remain in service but throttled. We are… — Cincinnati Water (@CincinnatiWater) February 2, 2026

As of around 8 a.m. on Monday, GCWW said crews were responding to 66 leaks and breaks, including 11 water main breaks. By 11 a.m., GCWW's interactive outage map showed 16 water shutdowns, with 299 customers affected. Of those shutdowns, 9 were planned, the website says.

Of those 11 water main breaks, GCWW said four of them have caused surrounding areas to be without water.

GCWW said it is prioritizing breaks in areas with no water service, followed by communities who have partial water service.

Starting Monday, the agency said it will have four crews in duty and operating in "emergency mode" with mandatory 12-hour shifts.

"This will allow us to increase our response capacity," the agency wrote on social media.

To report a water main break or a leak in your area, you can visit the 311 website or email help@mygcww.org.