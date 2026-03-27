Free Telescope Fest at Ault Park helps beginners explore the night sky

CINCINNATI — A free Telescope Fest is coming to Ault Park this weekend to help make telescopes easier to understand for anyone interested in taking a closer look at our skies.

The event takes place Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the park pavilion.

Astronomer Dean Regas is one of the experts who will be in attendance. I met up with Regas at Ault Park to discuss the event.

WCPO Dean Regas

"This one is really special because we are going to a dozen or more buddies of mine with their telescopes to do show and tell, people can ask questions about the latest equipment and see them demonstrated," Regas said.

Attendees will be able to explore different telescope designs and ask questions of Regas and the other experts at the event.

Attendees can just head up to the pavilion to start exploring the sky; the group will be checking out the moon and stars.

A food truck will also be on-site for anyone who gets hungry. Food will be available for purchase from Cheese N Chong Food Truck.

WCPO Jen and Dean talking about Telescope Fest

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