Free admission for remainder of 2022 at Holocaust & Humanity Museum

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, located in Union Terminal, will waive museum ticket costs for the remainder of the year.

This decision was made in an effort to address the recent surge in antisemitism, stated Kara Driscoll, Communications & Marketing Manager of the museum.

“As the only Holocaust museum in Ohio, our organization is in a unique position to bring the lessons of the Holocaust into the civic conversation. It is our responsibility to ensure the public can learn from the lessons of history, and this is a clear and immediate way for us to make an impact in this critical moment,” said David Wise, Interim CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “We all must choose to stand up against antisemitism, and that starts with educating ourselves.”

Wise said December is one of the busiest attendance times for the Holocaust Museum, and he hopes people will come to the museum to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust.

“Cincinnati Museum Center stands as a partner with the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in using education to combat antisemitism,” said Cincinnati Museum Center President & CEO Elizabeth Pierce. “Museums are built for moments like these, and there are very few communities with a resource like the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. In this ongoing struggle against hate, its world-class exhibits, technology, and programs are needed now more than ever.”

Visitors can experience Dimensions in Testimony – the artificial intelligence exhibit available in only nine other museums in the world. Using specialized recording and display technologies and next-generation natural language processing, Dimensions in Testimony allows visitors to ask two-dimensional displays of Holocaust survivors questions and receive responses in real time.

Regular ticketing fees apply for all other museums within Union Terminal.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is open Thursdays through Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in December.