4 shot in Mount Washington; police say 'no active threat' to the public

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are on scene after four people were shot in Mount Washington Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Beacon St. at 1:30 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Cunningham said the victims' ages and conditions are unknown at this time.

He said there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.