Forest Hills rescinds 'Culture of Kindness' resolution that banned assignments considering race, sexuality

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — The Forest Hills school board voted on Thursday to rescind a resolution that banned assignments where students would have to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity or sexuality after settling a lawsuit related to the resolution.

The district's communications coordinator said the vote happened in a special meeting Thursday morning.

An 18-month lawsuit related to the resolution was settled this month in which the district says it does not admit any wrongdoing, denying that the resolution "violates anyone's legal rights," but that it chose to "resolve the matter to avoid the unnecessary distraction from the important business of educating children and to also cease the costs of litigation that would burden taxpayers."

The lawsuit was filed by several FHSD parents in June 2022 against the district, board of education members and then newly-hired superintendent just days after the school board passed its Resolution to Create a Culture of Kindness and Equal Opportunity for all students and staff.

The resolution also stated schools cannot force individuals to admit privilege or oppression. Those that filed the lawsuit said the resolution violated their First and Fourteenth amendment rights.

The resolution sparked protests from both parents and students, led one superintendent candidate to withdraw his application and fueled heated debate and arguments in several school board meetings last year.

The district said its liability insurance will cover the settlement costs related to the lawsuit.

A statement from the district on the vote goes on to say, "The intent and purpose of the resolution were to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. The board is confident that existing policies and administrative guidelines will be sufficient to ensure the district meets these obligations to the students, student’s parents and the community. The Forest Hills School District Board of Education is focused on supporting a high-quality educational experience that empowers each student to achieve personal success."

Ohio State Representative Rachel Baker, who serves the 27th district that includes Anderson Township, released a statement about the vote:

“This resolution was a local example of elected officials putting politics before people,” Baker said in a press release. “I am glad to see the resolution rescinded and I hope that this marks the end of the board’s stoking divisive flames in the community and the beginning of focusing on real issues within the school district.”

Antonio Ciolino, a parent of three FHSD students and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, released a statement alongside other plaintiffs in the case.

“The board's action today reflects the strength and resolve of our community to stand up for what truly matters in our children's education," Ciolino said in a press release. "This is a win for every student who felt unheard and for every teacher who strives to create an open, respectful classroom environment. This repeal is a step towards healing and rebuilding a school culture that is welcoming, diverse, and conducive to learning for all students.“