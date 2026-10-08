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Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Green Township

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WCPO 9
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Green Township Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man died in a car crash overnight on Interstate 74.

Officers responded to the eastbound exit ramp of I-74 to Rybolt Road around 2:18 a.m. for a crash with entrapment and found a red 2015 Chrysler 200 that had struck a pole.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car was heading south on the exit ramp towards Rybolt Road when it went off the left side of the road and struck a metal light pole.

Green Township firefighters had to extricate the driver, later identified as Jetly Kincho, of Florence, Kentucky, from the vehicle. EMS transported Kincho to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said Kincho was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and authorities are investigating whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were contributing factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Green Township Police Traffic Unit at 513-574-0007.

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