CFD: Five people displaced in College Hill apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire in College Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

Flagler said the fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at an apartment building at the 1600 block of Marlowe Avenue. As Cincinnati firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building, Flagler said.

According to Flagler firefighters in the building reported hoarding conditions that slowed down the response and made it more difficult to put out the fire.

Because fire crews were unable to quickly get to the 2nd floor bedroom where the fire started, Flagler said the fire spread to the structural elements of the building, allowing it to spread more quickly before firefighters were ultimately able to put it out.

One person on the first floor of the building was unable to walk, Flagler said. Firefighters were able to safely get that person out of the building and they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Flagler said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.