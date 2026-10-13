First Student, bus drivers union for Princeton City Schools reach tentative agreement

CINCINNATI — OAPSE/AFSCME Local 184 negotiators and reps for transportation provider First Student reached a tentative agreement Tuesday, as First Student bus drivers for Princeton City Schools marked day nine on the picket line.

A First Student spokesperson said a vote on the agreement will take place Wednesday. It is unclear at this time what's included in the agreement.

As some district families struggle to get students to school, the Princeton School Board approved alternative transportation options Monday night. The board of education entered into emergency agreements with Queen City Transportation and Jimmy's Limousine Service. It will allow for temporary bus and van transportation as needed.

The school district also announced Monday it is offering Metro bus passes for seventh through twelfth graders as an additional transportation option. If you are interested, you can complete the sign-up form here.

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The strike, which began Oct. 1, affects transportation for approximately 5,900 students across the district.

AFSCME President Patrick Moran also visited the picket line near the entrance to Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School on Tuesday. AFSCME, which stands for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, is OAPSE's international union and represents more than 1 million members nationwide, including police officers, firefighters, federal workers, EMTs and nurses.

"First Student — that is a multi-billion dollar corporation — does not see the need to pay people what they should be paid in this day and age," Moran said. "We're in the middle of an affordability crisis."

A spokesperson for Cincinnati-based First Student, which operates in 530 locations across the U.S. and Canada, previously said in a statement that the company is committed to reaching a fair agreement.

"Our priority remains getting our employees back to work and returning our full focus to our mission of providing safe, reliable transportation and the best possible experience for Princeton students and families," the spokesperson said.

Drivers with the union are seeking fair pay, better benefits and improved working conditions. Union leaders previously said a major sticking point in negotiations is the lack of employer-paid health insurance benefits. According to lead negotiator Derryl Hall, many drivers rely on Medicaid, Medicare or insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act.

"We're asking for respect, number one. We're asking for wages, number two. We're asking for health care, and we're asking for our security for retirement as well," Michael Lang, OAPSE state vice president, said. "So those are all the things you have bundled together that we're trying to fight for with our contracts."

In a statement last week to WCPO, a First Student spokesperson said the average starting wage under its offer at the time would be approximately $25 per hour, with wages exceeding $40 per hour by the fourth year of the agreement based on tenure.