Firefighters rescue 2 people from overnight fire in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — Firefighters rescued two people and rushed them to a hospital following an overnight fire in Boone County.

Florence Fire Chief Rodney Wren said fire crews responded to the fire around 1:40 a.m. on Maher Road in Walton, Ky.

Several people made it safely out of the home, but Wren said two people were trapped downstairs in the finished basement. Firefighters had to go inside and rescue them.

Officials have not released any information on ages, conditions or the hospital the rescued people were taken to.

Though, Wren said this was mostly a smoke situation and that fire crews did not see flames when they arrived.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.