Findlay Market's annual chili festival and cook-off is this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati area may still be battling back the remnants of Winter Storm Blair, but what goes better with a snowy winter day than a hot bowl of chili?

Enter the annual Findlay Market Chili Fest Weekend, just in time.

The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12. Saturday's main event is the amateur public chili cook-off, back this year by popular demand after a few years on hiatus. The event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Amateur chili connoisseurs are invited to enter their best recipe for a chance to win one of the top three prizes, but there are some rules. Contestants must use at least three ingredients from Findlay Market in the recipe. Contestants must also bring their own crock pot and serving spoon.

On Sunday, the ticketed Chili Fest tasting event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy 8 tickets for $20, which gets you 8 samples of chili from merchants serving up their chili recipes. Tickets come in bundles of 8 for $20 and 18 for $40.

Here's a list of the participating merchants and the chili they'll be serving:



Also happening Sunday is the second annual Red Hot Rumble hot sauce competition between merchants.

The competition kicks off at 1 p.m. at Jane's where merchants will enter their hot sauce in the hopes of winning a homemade trophy and bragging rights for the year. Sauces will be judged by "local heroes" that were not named on Findlay Market's website.

Here's a list of merchants participating in the Red Hot Rumble so far:

