Findlay Market hosting chili fest, hot sauce competition this weekend

CINCINNATI — Chilly outside, chili inside; despite the January chill, over 25 businesses will be serving their take on a Cincinnati favorite this weekend to keep you nice and warm.

Findlay Market's annual chili fest will take place on Jan. 14.

Tickets are $20 for 8 or $40 for 18; each ticket will get attendees one sample of chili from a merchant at the festival and can be purchased online or at the Market Center inside Findlay Market.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, giving chili enthusiasts plenty of time to eat their way through their favorite chili samples.

Here's a list of every vendor whipping up their take on chili or its possible side dishes, and what they'll be serving:



The Arepa Place — Buñuelos

— Buñuelos Babushka Pierogi — 4-way lentil Cincy chili pierogi

— 4-way lentil Cincy chili pierogi BanaSun Smoothie Bar — Spicy tomato juice shot

— Spicy tomato juice shot Bouchard's — All-American mild heat turkey and beef chili served with a mini biscuit

— All-American mild heat turkey and beef chili served with a mini biscuit Chacabanas — Spicy empanada

— Spicy empanada Chai For — Spicy chai

— Spicy chai Churchill's Fine Teas — Some Like It Hot Chili Chai

— Some Like It Hot Chili Chai Dean's Mediterranean Imports — TBD

— TBD Dat's Ole School Cookin' — Chili mac or Impossible chili

— Chili mac or Impossible chili Deeper Roots — Holy Moly Mexican Mocha

— Holy Moly Mexican Mocha Eckerlin Meats — Texas beer bacon chili

— Texas beer bacon chili Eliza Jane's Bakeshop — Dark chocolate chili cookies

— Dark chocolate chili cookies Em's Bread — Jalapeno cheese bread

— Jalapeno cheese bread Flavors of the Isle — Chili chicken wing

— Chili chicken wing Gramma Debbie's Kitchen — Vegan, chicken and beef chili options

— Vegan, chicken and beef chili options Harmony Plant Fare — Best Damn Good Vegan Chili

— Best Damn Good Vegan Chili Jane's — Mexican choco-mole

— Mexican choco-mole Jose Madrid Salsa — Handcrafted all-natural Southwestern salsa served with white corn tortilla chips

— Handcrafted all-natural Southwestern salsa served with white corn tortilla chips Joyously Sweet — cornbread cupcake

— cornbread cupcake Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood — white chicken chili

— white chicken chili Mama Lo Hizo — Mexican-style chili

— Mexican-style chili Maverick Chocolate Co. — Fahrenheit 513 hot chocolate

— Fahrenheit 513 hot chocolate Neil Luken Meats — Damn good chili

— Damn good chili Olive Tree Catering — Muhmmarah

— Muhmmarah OTR Bagel Bar — Flamin' Hot Cheeto bagel

— Flamin' Hot Cheeto bagel Taste of Belgium — Belgian chili

— Belgian chili The Rhined — spicy cheese

If the chili options aren't enough to turn up the heat this weekend, there will also be the Red Hot Rumble Hot Sauce Competition at Jane's, where vendors will go head-to-head to win the bragging rights of having this year's best hot sauce. The winner will also get a homemade trophy.

Contestants will be judged by Engine 5 members of the Cincinnati Fire Department based on three categories: taste, heat and uniqueness.

The festival will also be accompanied by live music from Everything's Jake from noon until 3 p.m.