'We're very appreciative' | Overflow of trash cleaned at Milford apartment complex after WCPO 9 report

MILFORD, Ohio — For months, residents at the Oakwood Apartments in Milford said their dumpsters were overflowing with trash. They complained to management but felt no one was listening.

On New Year's Day, we spoke to several residents about the pile of trash in the parking lot. Some described it as "embarrassing" and said they felt it was a safety concern. One of those residents was Chelsea Miller.

"There were refrigerators out here, I witnessed kids closing each other in the refrigerator, playing around the dumpsters like they were climbing a mountain," Miller said.

Miller said the property managers failed to pay for services for months.

One resident shared a document with WCPO 9 News, saying they believe the complex sent it to them by accident. It's a bill from Republic Services addressed to Preservation Partners Management, which owns the property. It shows nearly $3,500 was past due for the complex's trash services in July.

After our original story aired, Republic Services cleaned up the dumpsters.

The company sent WCPO the following statement:

"A brief service interruption occurred due to an account balance issue, which has since been resolved through direct communication with the new Property Manager. Service has resumed, and we're working with the customer to establish a new agreement for ongoing, uninterrupted service."

We spoke to Miller Friday, the day after the trash was removed. She said she's grateful.

"Our voices, up until you decided to do the interview on this, have been silenced," Miller said. "So we are very appreciative that you're letting our voices be heard and that this is becoming a serious health and safety issue for the tenants here."

As WCPO was interviewing Miller, the property manager asked us to leave. They said they didn't have any comment on the trash.

Miller said it hasn't been perfect, but the trash cleanup is a step in the right direction.

"Mattresses are already starting to get piled up, but for right now, it's clean," said Miller.