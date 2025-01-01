'It's embarrassing' | Residents say trash overflowing dumpsters at Milford apartment complex since February

MILFORD, Ohio — Outside the Oakwood Apartments, a sea of trash overflows the dumpsters in the parking lot outside.

"It's embarrassing," said Chelsea Miller, a resident of the complex. "I hate coming home from work and having to look at it."

Miller has lived at the complex in Milford for seven years. She said the pile of trash has been there since February.

"I actually take mine down to the office I work at so that I don't add to it," Miller said.

The property managers weren't on site Wednesday when WCPO 9 News was there. We wanted to ask if they knew about the pile of trash and what was being done to clean it up.

The trash sits about 50 yards away from the front of their office building.

"Because this is low-income housing, I guess we're expected to live like this and it's not fair and it's not right," Miller said.

One resident shared a document with WCPO, saying they believe the complex sent it to them by accident. It's a bill from Republican Services addressed to Preservation Partners Management, which owns the property. It shows nearly $4,000 was past due for the complex's trash services in July.

That document is attached below:

WCPO reached out to Preservation Partners Management to find out if they were aware of the trash pile and if there were plans to clean it up. As of now, we haven't heard back.

"I hate it, I can't allow my kids to come out here and play and enjoy their space of comfortability," resident Priscilla Corbin said.

Corbin said she's lived at the complex for five years. She has kids but says the trash makes it hard for her to let them play outside.

She said she's embarrassed to have friends over.

"People come they turn right away," Corbin said.

Corbin and Miller say they want the problem solved, but they aren't sure what else to do.

"It's not fair for us to have to live like this," said Miller.